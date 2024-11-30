Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Old Shore Road: A lane closure, required for NI Water works, will operate continuously from Old Shore Court to Old Shore Court. The works, which started on November 11, are due to be completed by 4pm on December 20. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Cairn Road: A lane closure, which commenced on November 17, is operating from the junction of the New Line to the junction of Loughmourne Road. The lane closure, which is operating continuously, is required for NI Water works.﻿ Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected. Work is due to be completed by 4pm on December 13.

Chilton Road: A road closure is to operate between 8am and 6pm on December 5. Operating from De Lacy Avenue to Windermere Road, the road closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿ An alternative route is via: Chilton Road, Victoria Road, Windermere Road. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place across Carrickfergus over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

New Line: A lane closure, which commenced on November 27, is operating from 200m north of Councillors Road to 600m north of Councillors Road to facilitate NI Water works. Traffic control is operating during the daily lane closure and delays of up to five minutes are expected. The work is due to be completed by 4.30pm on December 4.

Woodburn Road: A lane closure is to operate from 9.30am to 4.30pm on December 2 from Burleigh Drive to Albany Drive. The lane closure is required for maintenance works to a phone mast.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Victoria Road: A lane closure, which commenced on November 29, is operating daily from Old Grange Drive to Prince Andrew Way. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated during the lane closure, which is required to facilitate NIE works. Work is due to be completed by 4.30pm on December 4.

Cheston Street: A lane closure is set to operate daily from 9.30am on December 2 to 4.30pm on December 6. Operating from outside number 1 to across road to footway, the closure is required for NIE works. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.