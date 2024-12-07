Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Old Shore Road: A lane closure, required for NI Water works, will operate continuously from Old Shore Court to Old Shore Court. The works, which started on November 11, are due to be completed by 4pm on December 20. Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Cairn Road: A lane closure, which commenced on November 17, is operating from the junction of the New Line to the junction of Loughmourne Road. The lane closure, which is operating continuously, is required for NI Water works.﻿ Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected. Work is due to be completed by 4pm on December 13.

Larne Road: A lane closure will operate from outside St Colman’s Church to outside 67 Larne Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 13. Traffic control is to operate during the BT Openreach works. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Upper Road: A lane closure is to operate from Knockagh Terrace to The Paddock between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 15 for NI Water works.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Middle Road: A lane closure is to operate from the junction with Woodburn Road to 200m north of the junction with Woodburn Road from 9.30am to 4.30pm on December 9 to facilitate NIE tree cutting.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.