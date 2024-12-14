Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a programme of works taking place on a carriageway in the region this week.

Old Shore Road: A lane closure, required for NI Water works, will operate continuously from Old Shore Court to Old Shore Court. The works, which started on November 11, are due to be completed by 4pm on December 20. Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected.