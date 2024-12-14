Carrickfergus: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Russell Keers
Published 14th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a programme of works taking place on a carriageway in the region this week.

Old Shore Road: A lane closure, required for NI Water works, will operate continuously from Old Shore Court to Old Shore Court. The works, which started on November 11, are due to be completed by 4pm on December 20. Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Related topics:CarrickfergusNI Water
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice