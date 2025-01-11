Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a programme of works taking place on a carriageway in the region this week.

North Street: A road closure, which is required to facilitate NI Water works,﻿ is operating from Lancasterian Street to Castle Street. The road closure, which commenced on January 6, is operating continuously until 4pm on January 31.

A diversion is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Albert Road-Marine Highway-Castle Street.