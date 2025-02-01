Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Carrickfergus area this week.

All closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Magill’s Avenue to Downshire Road on Tuesday, February 4 from 9:30 am until 4:30 pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach civils for a new installation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from 103 Belfast Road to 125m east of 103 Belfast Road from Monday, February 3 at 9:30 am until Friday, February 7 at 4:30 pm.

The closure will operate continuously and is required for a sewer connection, with the work being carried out by NI Water.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.