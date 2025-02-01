Carrickfergus: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Larne Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from Magill’s Avenue to Downshire Road on Tuesday, February 4 from 9:30 am until 4:30 pm.
The closure is required for BT Openreach civils for a new installation.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from 103 Belfast Road to 125m east of 103 Belfast Road from Monday, February 3 at 9:30 am until Friday, February 7 at 4:30 pm.
The closure will operate continuously and is required for a sewer connection, with the work being carried out by NI Water.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.
