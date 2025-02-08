Carrickfergus: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 8th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.

North Street, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous road closure from Lancasterian Street to Castle Street until Friday, February 21 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI Worldplaceholder image
The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Lancasterian Street, Albert Road, Marine Highway, and Castle Street. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Ballylig Road to Island Road on Tuesday, February 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre Installation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

