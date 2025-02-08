Carrickfergus: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.
North Street, Carrickfergus
There will be a continuous road closure from Lancasterian Street to Castle Street until Friday, February 21 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Lancasterian Street, Albert Road, Marine Highway, and Castle Street. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Larne Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from Ballylig Road to Island Road on Tuesday, February 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre Installation.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.