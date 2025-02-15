Carrickfergus: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Larne Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a continuous lane closure from Fort Road to Rawbrae Road from Monday, February 17 at 9:30am until Friday, February 21 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for minor sewer improvements.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
North Street, Carrickfergus
There will be a continuous road closure from Lancasterian Street to Castle Street until Friday, February 21 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Lancasterian Street, Albert Road, Marine Highway, and Castle Street. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
North Street, Carrickfergus
There will be a road closure from the junction of Lancasterian Street to 30m from the junction of Lancasterian Street on Sunday, February 23 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required for a new gas connection.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via High Street, Antrim Street, and Lancasterian Street. Delays of upo to five minutes are expected.
Knocksallagh Park, Carrickfergus
There will be a road closure from Wednesday, February 19 at 8:00am until Saturday, February 22 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required to install a mobile network tower onto a building.
A diversion will be in operation via Knocksallagh Park with delays of up to five minutes expected.
