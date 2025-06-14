Carrickfergus roadworks to be aware of this week

By Helena McManus
Published 14th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous lane closure until Monday, June 16 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for commissioning of bar 7 gas main.

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

