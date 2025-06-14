Carrickfergus roadworks to be aware of this week
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a continuous lane closure until Monday, June 16 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for commissioning of bar 7 gas main.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.