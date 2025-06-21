Carrickfergus roadworks to be aware of this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from Seapark Roundabout to the junction with Trooperslane until Friday, June 27 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Windsor Avenue, Carrickfergus
There will be a road closure from Alexandra Avenue to Malone Avenue on Tuesday, June 24 from 8:00am until 3:30pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3140 Windsor Avenue, U3140 Kings Road, U3140 Cable Road, and U3140 Alexandra Avenue.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.