Carrickfergus roadworks to be aware of this week

By Helena McManus
Published 21st Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 09:45 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Seapark Roundabout to the junction with Trooperslane until Friday, June 27 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the area this week. Photo: NI Worldplaceholder image
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Windsor Avenue, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from Alexandra Avenue to Malone Avenue on Tuesday, June 24 from 8:00am until 3:30pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3140 Windsor Avenue, U3140 Kings Road, U3140 Cable Road, and U3140 Alexandra Avenue.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

