Motorists are being advised of potential travel disruption due to a programme of roadworks on a main road in the Carrickfergus area.

Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website on Monday (September 30), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Traffic is currently busy on the A2 Belfast Road heading into and out of Carrickfergus through the roadworks (the road is down to one lane in each direction) at Sloefield Road close to the start/end of the dual carriageway.”