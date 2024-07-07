Carrickfergus traffic lights out of action at Tesco following collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jul 2024, 09:02 BST
Road users are warned that the traffic lights at the entrance to Tesco at Minorca Place in Carrickfergus are out of action.

Trafficwatch NI reported at 8.07am on Sunday that the traffic lights have been damaged in a road traffic collision.

Road users are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the signals can be repaired.

