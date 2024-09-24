Carrickfergus: traffic signals out at Minorca Place/Tesco

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Sep 2024, 08:13 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 08:15 BST
Motorists are advised the traffic signals are out at Minorca Place/Tesco in Carrickfergus on Tuesday (September 24) morning.

Trafficwatch NI is urging road users to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way as necessary until the signals can be repaired (08:00am).

