Motorists are advised the traffic signals are out at Minorca Place/Tesco in Carrickfergus on Tuesday (September 24) morning.

Trafficwatch NI is urging road users to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way as necessary until the signals can be repaired (08:00am).