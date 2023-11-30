Carrickfergus Train Station has achieved the top ‘Platinum’ status in the 2023 SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards, delivered in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB).

The initiative supports Translink staff in developing a culture of continuous improvement, giving public recognition for going that extra mile to create a more attractive environment for passengers and colleagues.

The facility was assessed by KNIB across a set of key criteria including: resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee, and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour, and leadership.

Congratulating this year’s award winners, Chris Allen, Environment, Social and Governance Manager, Translink, said: “Colleagues in facilities right across our bus and rail network have continued to demonstrate their commitment to being good corporate citizens by embracing all four key award themes of Safety, Environment, Health and Community.

Pictured celebrating their achievement are Joe Hollyoak, Translink; Steve McCready (KNIB) and Chris Allen, Translink. Photo: Translink

“I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone who participated in this year’s awards – their efforts are encouraging more people to choose public transport as their first choice for travel, keeping them better connected and improving lives locally while also supporting wider global sustainability development goals.”