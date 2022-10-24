Register
Carryduff Road closed due to security alert after reports of suspicious object

Police are at the scene of a security alert in the Lisburn area.

By Valerie Martin
4 minutes ago

The incident is in the Carryduff Road area of Temple.

Officers are investigating a report that a suspicious object has been left in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the Carryduff Road is closed near the roundabout area at Temple.

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Carryduff Road area of Temple outside Lisburn
"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present. A further update will be provided in due course.”

