Carryduff Road closed due to security alert after reports of suspicious object
Police are at the scene of a security alert in the Lisburn area.
The incident is in the Carryduff Road area of Temple.
Officers are investigating a report that a suspicious object has been left in the area.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the Carryduff Road is closed near the roundabout area at Temple.
"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present. A further update will be provided in due course.”