Cars damaged by piece of steel on M2 motorway
Police have appealed in a bid to trace anyone who witnessed a piece of steel causing damage to vehicles on the M2.
Posting on Facebook today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “This piece of heavy steel was recovered from the M2 hill section towards Belfast on September 12 at around 11am.
"Unfortunately, it had damaged several car wheels and tyres. If you witnessed this, or have any information about this incident, please contact us quoting incident number 600 of 12/9/23. This was a costly incident for those involved.”