Broagh Road, Castledawson, is currenlty closed following a collision | Google

The Broagh Road on the outskirts of Castledawson, has been closed following a road traffic accident.

Police say diversions are in place at Hillhead Road, Old Town Road and at the dual carriageway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

There are no further details at present.