Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

U5042 Glenstaughey Road, Ballintoy: Lane closure required for overhead powerline works.﻿

This lane closure will take place from Thursday, November 14 from 9.30am until Friday, November 15 at 4.30pm. The closure will affect the stretch from junction with B15 Whitepark Road.

U3517, Martins Brae, Coleraine: Road closure required for installing gas connection at property on Union Street.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place across Causeway Coast and Glens. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

The closure will take place from Wednesday, November 13 from 9.30am until 4.30pm. Alternative route via Union Street, Railway Road, Circular Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, Greysteel: Lane closure required for completion of drainage and pavement works as part of the Northern Active Travel Scheme.

A traffic control will operate here from Monday, November 11 at 9.30am and continue until Friday, December 6 at 4.30pm. Delays expected.

U4102, Culcrum Road, Cloughmills: Road closure from Ballyveely Road to Mount Hamilton Road.

This continuing road closure is required for NIE works and will continue until Friday, November 15 at 5pm.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Drones Road, Frosses Road, Drumadoon Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, Greysteel: Hard Shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

The closure of the hard shoulder is required for installation of new footpath and hardstrip as part of the Northern Active Travel Project.

The work began on November 4 and is planned to run until Friday, January 31, 2025.

B0015, Glenshesk Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from junction with Dunamallaght Road to a point 100m SE of Cushendall Road.

The lane closure – which will continue until November 14 at 4.30pm – is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

C0107, Drumavoley Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from junction with Drumavoley Grange to the junction with Dunamallaght Road.

The lane closure – which began on November 7 and continues until November 14 – is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

U2200, Derryard Road, Dungiven: Road closure from junction with Drumrane Road to junction with Derryard Road.

The road closure is required for NIE overhead line work and will run from 9am until 5pm on November 14. Alternative route via Drumrane Road, Derryard Road.

U3412, Brockagh Road, Garvagh: Lane closure from Glenullin Road junction to 200m South East of Glenullin Road junction.

The lane closure – which will operate from November 11 until November 29 – is required for repairs to masonry parapet and copings.﻿

A0054, Castleroe Road, Coleraine: Lane Closure from Ballyness Park to A point 50m South of Ballyness Park.

Lane Closure required from November 11 until November 14 for full-service water connection - 10m road crossing.﻿

A3002, Strand Road, Portstewart: Lane closure from 50m north of junction with Rock Drive to 200m north of junction with Rock Drive.

Lane closure from 9.30am – 4.30pm on November 13 is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, Limavady: Lane closure from 100m past junction of Limestone Road to 100m past junction of Limestone Road.

Lane closure from 9.30am – 4.30pm on November 15 is required for BT Openreach work.

B0017, Cloyfin Road, Coleraine: Lane Closure from Copse Close to Lakeside Court.

Lane Closure required for telecoms works from 9.30am – 4.30pm on November 14.

U3536, Mill Road, Portstewart: Lane closure from outside No.92 to outside No.92.

Lane Closure – from Tuesday, November 12 at 9am until Friday, November 15 at 5pm – is required for installing gas connection to customer outside No.92.

A0006, Foreglen Road, Dungiven: Lane Closure from 100m east of junction with Altmover Road to 450m west of junction with Altmover Road.

Lane Closure – from 9.30am until 4.30pm on November 13 – is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U2243, Straw Road, Dungiven: Road Closure from junction with Drumrane Road to junction with Drumrane Road.

Road closure – from 9am – 5pm on November 12 – is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

B0185, Station Road, Portstewart: Lane closure from Portmore Road to Heatherlea Avenue.

Lane closure required for 30m track work by NIE.﻿ Closure will run from November 15 at 9.30am until November 22 at 4.30pm

Working hours on a Friday are from 9.30am-3pm.

C0091, High Street, Ballymoney: Road Closure from Model School Road to Meeting House Street.

Road closure required for resurfacing works after Public Realm Scheme Works.﻿ The closure will operate overnight only from Saturday, November 9 at 6.30pm until Thursday, November 14 at 6am.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: Model School Road, Coleraine Road, Charles Street, Victoria Street, Queen Street, Newal Road, Meeting House Street.

U3543, Atlantic Road, Portrush: Road Closure from Main Street to Mark Street.

Road closure required for large diameter water connection by NI Water (road crossing) from November 11 at 8am until November 15 at 4pm.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: Main Street, Eglinton Street, Kerr Street, Mark Street.