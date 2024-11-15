Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A5002, Quay Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from Beechwood Avenue to Manor Park.

Lane closure – from Wednesday, November 20 at 9.30am to Friday, November 22 at 4.30pm – required by NI Water to repair gravity sewer.﻿

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place across Causeway Coast and Glens. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

U2508, Rathbeg Drive, Limavady: Lane closure fromJunction with Greystone Road to 100M North of junction with Greystone Road.

Lane closure - Monday, November 18 at 9.30am until Wednesday, November 20 at 4.30pm – required to facilitate works on a mobile mast.﻿

B0146, Causeway Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from 100m in each direction Causeway and Whitepark Road to 100m in each direction Causeway and Whitepark Road.

Lane closure from 9.30am – 4.30pm on Friday, November 22 required for overhead powerline works.﻿

A5002, Whitepark Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from junction with Portbraddan Road to 100m east of junction with Portbraddan Road.

Lane closure required on Friday, November 22 from 9.30am – 4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿

C0107, Drumavoley Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from junction with Drumavolley Grange to junction with Dunamallaght Road.

Lane closure required from Friday, November 15 until Friday, November 22 from 9.30am-4.30pm daily to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

U5040, Craiglappin Road, Ballycastle: Road closure from junction with Whitepark Road to 300m south of junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure on Thursday, November 21, from 9.30am-4.30pm required for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Whitepark Road, Ballinlea Road, Maghery Road, Straid Road, Craigalappan Road.

U5114, Portbraddan Road, Bushmills: Road closure from junction with Whitepark Road to junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure on Friday, November 22, from 9.30am-4.30pm required for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Portbraddan Road.

A0026, Nursery Avenue, Coleraine: Road closure from A0029 Ring Road to Adelaide Avenue.

Road closure required on Sunday, November 17, from 6am – 2pm for relocating two poles and CW type 2.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Ring Road, Ballycastle Road, Railway Road, Circular Road, Brook Street, Long Commons, Beresford Avenue.

C0085, Loughill Road, Cloughmills: Lane closure from junction of Culdrum Road to Main Street junction of Drumedoon Road.

Lane closure ongoing until Friday, November 29 9.30am-4.30pm daily required to assist with the installation of new underground mains cables.﻿

U5505, The Diamond, Ballycastle: Road closure from Casle Street to Anne Street.

On-going road closure required for public safety as building is at risk of collapsing near road.﻿

Alternative Route Via: Castle Street, Main Street. Work being carried out by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council until February 2025.

U5039, Red Road, Ballycastle: Road closure from 100m in each direction of Moycraig Road and Red Road to 100m in each direction of Moycraig Road and Red Road.

Road closure – from Tuesday, November 19 at 9.30am to Wednesday, November 20 at 4.30pm - required for overhead powerline works.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Straid Road, Maghery Road, Ballinlea Road, Whitepark Road.