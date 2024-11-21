Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

C0081, Fivey Road, Ballymoney: Lane closure from the junction of Leitrim Road to a point 250m south east of that junction.

Lane closure required on Thursday, November 28 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for pole repairs.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U4546, Grove Park, Ballymoney: Road closure from Balnamore Road Junction to Grove Park Junction.

Causeway Coast and Glens area: roadworks to be aware of in the week

Road closure required on Thursday, November 28, from 9.30am until 4.30pm for NIE gernerator parking.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Balnamore Road, Grove Park.

B0066, Main Street, Bushmills: Lane closure from the junction of Bridge Street to the junction with Distillery Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, November 27 until 4.30pm on Friday, November 29 for installion of new gas connection to customer outside No.142.﻿

U5114, Portbraddan Road, Bushmills: road closure from junction with Whitepark Road to 250m north of junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure required on Monday, November 25 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Portbradden Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to A29 Railway Bridge approximately.

Lane closure required from Monday, November 25 at 8am until Friday, November 29 at 6pm, for completion of drainage road crossing.﻿

A0026, Newbridge Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Ballywindelland Road to Damhead Road.

Lane closure required from Wednesday, November 27 at 9.30am until Thursday, November 28 at 4.30pm, for Openreach pole replacement and new joint connection.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A0037, Dunhill Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from from Shinny Road to 200m Left Hand Side Springwell Crescent.

Lane closure required from Thursday, November 28 at 9.30am until Friday, November 29 at 3pm, to replace Openreach pole.﻿

A3002, Millburn Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from 10m North of junction with Union Street to 60m North of junction with Union Street.

Lane closure required on Sunday, November 24 from 9.30am until 4.30pm to renew frame and cover.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B0201, Windyhill Road, Limavady: Lane closure Bishops Road to Altikeeragh Road.

Lane closure required on Wednesday, November 27 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for Fibrus - new connection for customer.﻿

A5002, Maghery Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from 75m in each direction of Maghery and Lagavara Road to 75m in each direction of Maghery and Lagavara Road.

Lane closure required from Wednesday, November 27 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A5002, Straid Road, Ballycastle: Lane closure from junction with Novally Road to 150m East of junction with Novally Road.

Lane closure required on Tuesday, November 26 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for overhead powerline works.﻿

U5505, Clare Street, Ballycastle: Road closure from Market Street to Castle Street.

Road closure required on Tuesday, November 26, from 9.30am until 4.30pm for Openreach civils required for new connection.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Castle Street, Market Street.

U3535, Prospect Road, Portstewart: Lane closure from 100m southeast of 36 Prospect Road to 100m northwest of 36 Prospect Road.

Lane closure required for NIE parking van at side of road from 9,30am until 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 26.

U3536, Central Avenue, Portstewart: Road closure from Portmore Road to York Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closure required until Friday, November 29 at 4pm for sewer connection to new development site.﻿

Closure to operate continuously. Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Portmore Road, The Hill, Harryville, Old Coach Road, Central Avenue.

A3002, Harbour Road, Portstewart: Lane closure from 100M South of Harbour Place to 150M South of Harbour Place.

Lane closure required on Thursday, November 28 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for frame and cover repairs.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A3002, Strand Road, Portstewart: Lane closure from outside No.45 to outside No.45.

Lane Closure required from Tuesday, November 26 at 9.30am until Friday, November 29 at 3pm for installaing new gas connection outside No.45.﻿

A26, Frosses Road, Cloughmills: Lane closure from A26 Drones Road Roundabout to B93 Killagan Slip Road.

Lane closure required until Saturday, November 30 at 6pm, for erection and relocation of signage on A26 Dual Carriageway.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A3002, Dunluce Road, Portrush: Lane closure from 150m west of No.109 Dunluce Road to 150 east of No.109 Dunluce Road.

Lane Closure required from Monday, November 25 until Thursday, November 28 at 4.30pm for resurfacing entrance to new hotel.﻿