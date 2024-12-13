Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U5505, Rathlin Court, Ballycastle: Lane closure from Rathlin Road to end of cul-de-sac.

Roadworks around Causeway Coast and Glens to be aware of. Credit NI WORLD

Lane closure required on Tuesday, December 17 from 9.30am until 4.30pm to clear 2 cw blockages on the entrance to Rathlin Court between No.1 and No.8.﻿

U5505, The Diamond, Ballycastle: road closure from Casle Street to Anne Street.

Continuous road closure required until February 2025 for public safety as building is at risk of collapsing near road.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Castle Street, Main Street.

B0016, Garryduff Road, Ballymoney: Road closure from Glenlough Road to Galdanagh Road.

Road closure required from Monday, December 16 at 9.30am until Thursday, December 19 at 4.30pm for carriageway HRA resurfacing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: Kilraughts Road, Frosses Road, Station Road, Main Street, Garryduff Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U2232, Highlands Road, Limavady: Lane closure from opposite number 1-4 Ashview Court to across road to grass verge.

Lane closure required until Tuesday, December 17 at 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

U1216, Muldonagh Road, Dungiven: Road closure from 200m northwest of junction with Farkland Road to 100m southeast of junction with Farkland Road.

Road closure required on Wednesday, December 18 from 9am until 5pm for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: Muldonagh Road.

C0521, Drum Road, Dungiven: Road closure from 500m north of junction with Altmover Road to 800m north of junction with Altmover Road.

Road closure required on Tuesday, December 17 from 9am until 5pm for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: Drum Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U2228, Larch Road, Dungiven: Road closure from junction with Altmover Road to 400m Northwest of junction with Altmover Road.

Road closure required on Tuesday, December 17 from 9am until 5pm for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: Altmover Road, Larch Road.

U2407, Corick Road, Dungiven: Road closure from junction with Corick Road to junction with A6 Glenshane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closure required on Monday, December 16 from 9am until 5pm for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Corick Road, Glenshane Road.

C0527, Gortnagross Road, Dungiven: Lane closure from a point 600m north of the junction with Legavallon Road to a point 800m north of the junction with Legavallon Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, December 16 at 9.30am until Wednesday, December 18 at 4.30pm for clearing blockages near No.16 Gortnagross, Dungiven.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B0064, Legavallon Road, Dungiven: Lane closure from a point 30m north of Garn Road to a point 30m south of Garn Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, December 16 at 9.30am until Tuesday, December 17 at 4.30pm to replace faulty 80mm sluice valve.﻿