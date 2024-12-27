Causeway Coast and Glens area: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.
Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project. Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.
A5002, Dunluce Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from Bush River to No.38 Dunluce Road
Continuing lane closure required until February 2025 for installation of new storm separation pipework.
U5505, The Diamond, Ballycastle: Road closure from Castle Street to Anne Street.
Continuous road closure required until February 1 for public safety as building is at risk of collapsing near road.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Castle Street, Main Street.
Work being carried out by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.
A2002, Clooney Road, Greysteel: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.
Continuous hard shoulder closure required until January 31, 2025, for installation of new footpath and hardstrip as part of the Northern Active Travel Project.