Causeway Coast and Glens area: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.
Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project. Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.
A0026, Railway Road, Coleraine: Footpath closure from outside No.20 to along footway to No.26c.
Footpath closure required from Tuesday, January 7 at 9.30am until Tuesday, January 14 at 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
A0037, Dunhill Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Shinny Road to Keady Road.
Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Monday, January 6, for tree reducing and trimming.
C0091, Charlotte Street, Ballymoney: Road closure from High Street to Balnamore Road.
Road cosure required from Monday, January 6 at 8am until Friday, February 14 at 6pm for resurfacing scheme to include footway reconstruction, full carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. There will be access for residents.
Closure to operate: Continuously. Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C01092 Macfin Road. C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleriane Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0091 High Street
A5002, Dunluce Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from Bush River to No.38 Dunluce Road.
Continuing lane closure required until February 2025 for installation of new storm separation pipework.
U5505, The Diamond, Ballycastle: Road closure from Castle Street to Anne Street.
Continuous road closure required until February 1 for public safety as building is at risk of collapsing near road.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Castle Street, Main Street. Work being carried out by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.
A2002, Clooney Road, Greysteel: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.
Continuous hard shoulder closure required until January 31, 2025, for installation of new footpath and hardstrip as part of the Northern Active Travel Project.
U3543, Atlantic Avenue, Portrush: Road closure from junction with Main Street to junction with Mark Street Lane.
Road closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 7, for laying new duct.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3543 Main Street, U3543 Eglinton Street, U3543 Kerr Street, U3543 Causeway View.
A2002, Seacoast Road, Limavady: Lane closure from Limestone Road to Scotchtown Road.
Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Monday, January 6, for fibre installation for No.374 Seacoast Road.