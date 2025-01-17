Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A0029, Dunhill Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Greenmount Roundabout to Greenmount Roundabout + 300m Eastbound.

Lane closure required from 9.30am January 20 until 4.30pm February 28 for installation of new pedestrian crossing.﻿

A0026, Union Street, Coleraine: Lane closure from Brook Street to Railway Road.

Roadworks around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Lane Closure required from 9.30am until 4,30pm on Tuesday, January 21 for fibre installation for No.54 Union Street.﻿

B0201, Windyhill Road, Coleraine: Road closure from Greenhall Highway to Drumaquill Road.

Road closure required from now until 6pm on Friday, January 24 for resurfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0201 Windyhill Road, A2002 Windyhill Road, A0037 Broad Road, A0037 Dunhill Road, A0029 Dunhill Road, B0201 Greenhall Highway.

A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

C0091, Charlotte Street, Ballymoney: Road closure from High Street to Balnamore Road.

Road closure required from Monday, January 6 at 8am until Friday, February 14 at 6pm for resurfacing scheme to include footway reconstruction, full carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. There will be access for residents.﻿

Closure to operate: Continuously. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C01092 Macfin Road. C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0091 High Street.

A5002, Whitepark Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from junction with Causeway Road to 300m South West of junction with Causeway Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 21 for overhead powerline works.﻿

A5002, Dunluce Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from Bush River to No.38 Dunluce Road.

Continuing lane closure required until February 2025 for installation of new storm separation pipework.﻿

U5505, The Diamond, Ballycastle: Road closure from Castle Street to Anne Street.

Continuous road closure required until February 1 for public safety as building is at risk of collapsing near road.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Castle Street, Main Street. Work being carried out by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

A2002, Clooney Road, Greysteel: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Continuous hard shoulder closure required until January 31, 2025, for installation of new footpath and hardstrip as part of the Northern Active Travel Project.

A0006, Foreglen Road, Dungiven: Lane closure from 200m West of junction with Altmover Road to 400m West of junction with Altmover Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm Wednesday, January 22 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A0006, Main Street, Dungiven: Lane closure from Ballyquin Road to Drumrane Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Monday, January 20 for Openreach civils required for new fibre installation.﻿

U4148, Tamlaght Road, Rasharkin: Road closure from junction with B62 Craigs Road to junction with C59 Lisnahunshin Road.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Tuesday, January 21 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A5002, Chapel Road, Cushendall:Lane closure from A2 Coast Road to Gaults Road.

Lane closure required from now until 6pm on Saturday, January 25 for civil engineering works for DFI Northern Division.﻿