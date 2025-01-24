Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A3002, Coleraine Road, Portstewart: Lane closure outside house number 148.

Lane closure required from Tuesday, January 28 until Friday, January 31 at 4.30pm for installing gas service to customer outside number 148.﻿

B0185, Station Road, Portstewart: Road closure from Mill Road Roundabout to Roselick Road.

Roadworks around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Road closure required from Wednesday, January 29 from 9.30am until Friday, January 31 at 4.30pm for carriageway HRA Resurfacing for SSN1 Contract.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: U3536 Mill Road, A3002 Burnside Roundabout, A3002 Coleraine Road, A3002 Portstewart Road, A0029 Portrush Road, B0185 Cromore Road, B0185 Station Road,

A0029, Dunhill Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Greenmount Roundabout to Greenmount Roundabout + 300m Eastbound.

Lane closure required from 9.30am January 20 until 4.30pm February 28 for installation of new pedestrian crossing.﻿

A0029, Ring Road, Coleraine: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

C0091, Charlotte Street, Ballymoney: Road closure from High Street to Balnamore Road.

Road closure required from Monday, January 6 at 8am until Friday, February 14 at 6pm for resurfacing scheme to include footway reconstruction, full carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. There will be access for residents.﻿

Closure to operate: Continuously. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C01092 Macfin Road. C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0091 High Street.

A5002, Dunluce Road, Bushmills: Lane closure from Bush River to No.38 Dunluce Road.

Continuing lane closure required until February 2025 for installation of new storm separation pipework.﻿

U5505, The Diamond, Ballycastle: Road closure from Castle Street to Anne Street.

Continuous road closure required until February 1 for public safety as building is at risk of collapsing near road.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Castle Street, Main Street. Work being carried out by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

A2002, Clooney Road, Greysteel: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Continuous hard shoulder closure required until January 31, 2025, for installation of new footpath and hardstrip as part of the Northern Active Travel Project.

A0029, Coleraine Road, Portrush: Lane closure from Magheraboy Avenue to Islandtasserty Road.

Lane closure required from Monday January 27 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for Fibre build for Atlantic Road.﻿