Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

U3549, Girona Avenue, PORTRUSH: One way closure Ballywillan Road to Girona Park.

One way closure required from now until February 28 for footway construction and pedestrian guardrail works.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3549 Girona Park, U3549 Parker Avenue, C0093 Ballywillan Road.

Roadworks to be aware of around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

A0029, Coleraine Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Magheraboy Avenue to Islandtasserty Road.

Lane closure required on Monday, February 17 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for fibre build on Coleraine Road.﻿

U3306, Craigahulliar Road, PORTRUSH: Road closure from junction with Ballymacrea Road to junction with Corbally Road.

Road closure required from 9am until 5pm on Thursday, February 20 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3036 Ballymacrea Road, C0535 Gateside Road, C0096 Corbally Road.

U3036, Ballymacrea Road, PORTRUSH: Road closure from junction with C93 Ballywillin Road to junction with B62 Ballybogey Road.

Road closure required from 9am until 5pm on Wesnesday, Februry 19 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0093 Ballywillan Road, A3002 Crocnamac Road, A3002 Bushmills Road, A3002 Dunluce Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, U3036 Ballymacrea Road.

A0029, Dunhill Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Greenmount Roundabout to Greenmount Roundabout + 300m Eastbound.

Lane closure required from 9.30am January 20 until 4.30pm February 28 for installation of new pedestrian crossing.﻿

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from 50m south of Newmills Road to 50m north of Lodge Road Roundabout.

Lane Closure required on Wednesday, February 19 from 10am until 3pm for DFI - Detector loop cutting.﻿

U3517, Mill Street, COLERAINE: Road closure from Brook Street to Railway Road.

Road closure required from Wednesday, February 19 at 8am until Friday, February 21 at 6pm for sewer connection.﻿ Local and emergency access will be maintained.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: A0026 Railway Road, A0026 Lodge Road, A0026 Nursery Avenue, A0026 Beresford Road, A0026 Terrace Row, A0026 Beresford Place, A0026 Bannfield Road, A0026 Hanover Place, A3002 Circular Road, A3002 Millburn Road, A0026 Union Street and C0091 Brook Street.

U3517, New Row, COLERAINE: Road closure from Dunmore Stret to Ferryquay Street.

Road closure required from Saturday, February 15 at 7am until Sunday, February 16 at 3pm for large diameter water connection.﻿

B0145, Ballaghmore Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from Dunluce Road to Tramway Drive.

Road closure required from now until February 28 for presence of gas main close to route of new storm pipework.﻿ The road closure will be open at the weekends and a lane closure will be in place.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0145 Ballaghmore Road, B0145 Bayhead Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, BALLYKELLY: Lane closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Lane closure required from January 6 until March 3 for completion of DFI Northern Active Travel paths Project.﻿

A5002, Straid Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Church Road to 1KM west of Whitepark Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, February 17 at 9.30am until Friday, February 28 at 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

C0084, Coolkeeran Road, LOUGHGUILE: Road closure from Pharis Road to Fivey Road.

Road closure required from Monday, February 17 at 8am until Saturday, March 1 at 6pm for verge slip repair works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0087 Pharis Riad, A0044 Drones Road, C0081 Fivey Road, C0084 Coolkeeran Road.

C0099, Toberdoney Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Moyarget Road to Carnbore Road.

Road closure required from Friday, February 14 until Monday, Februry 17 at 6pm for carriageway repair works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5054 Lisnagat Road, C0100 Moycraig Road, B0067 Moyarget Road.

B0014, Ballyemon Road, WATERFOOT: Road closure from Glenariff Road to Skerry East Road.

Road closure required from now until Friday, February 28 at 6pm for NIE cable laying.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0043 Glenariff Road, B0014 Ballyeamon Road, U5109 Kilmore Road, A5002 Coast Road.

C0521, Pollys Brae Road, LIMAVADY: Road closure from Bovevagh Road to Gortnahey Road.

Road closure required from now until February 28 at 6pm for construction of new masonry parapets.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U2246 Bovevagh Road, B0192 Drumrane Road, C0521 Pollys Brae Road, U2248 Gortnahey Road.

A5002, Tromra Road, CUSHENDUN: Lane closure from 50m South of junction with Glenaan Road to 50m north of junction with Glenaan Road.

Lane closure required on Tuesday, February 18 from 9.30am until 4.30pm for ultrafast cabling works.﻿

A5002, Cushendall Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Glenshesk Road to Torr Road.

Labe closure required from 9.30am on Monday, February 17 until 4.30pm on Friday, February 28 for BT Openreach cabling works.﻿