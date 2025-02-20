Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

U3549, Girona Avenue, PORTRUSH: One way closure Ballywillan Road to Girona Park.

One way closure required from now until February 28 for footway construction and pedestrian guardrail works.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3549 Girona Park, U3549 Parker Avenue, C0093 Ballywillan Road.

Roadworks to be aware of around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

A0029, Dunhill Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Greenmount Roundabout to Greenmount Roundabout + 300m Eastbound.

Lane closure required from 9.30am January 20 until 4.30pm February 28 for installation of new pedestrian crossing.﻿

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

A0026, Union Street, COLERAINE: Lane closure from outside No.21 to outside No.21.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Sunday, February 23 for installing new gas connection to customer outside No.21

B0145, Ballaghmore Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from Dunluce Road to Tramway Drive.

Road closure required from now until February 28 for presence of gas main close to route of new storm pipework.﻿ The road closure will be open at the weekends and a lane closure will be in place.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0145 Ballaghmore Road, B0145 Bayhead Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, BALLYKELLY: Lane closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Lane closure required from January 6 until March 3 for completion of DFI Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

A5002, Straid Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Church Road to 1km west of Whitepark Road.

Lane closure required until Friday, February 28 at 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

A0044, Castle Street, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from 50m Each direction of Glentaisie Drive to 50m each direction of Glentaisie Drive.

Closure required from Monday, February 24 at 8am until Friday, March 7 at 4.30pm for NI Water sewer repairs.﻿

U5088, Murlough Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Torr Road to end of Murlough Road.

Road closure required from Friday, February 28 at 6am until Friday, March 7 at 8am for filming works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0082 Torr Road.

C0084, Coolkeeran Road, LOUGHGUILE: Road closure from Pharis Road to Fivey Road.

Road closure required until Saturday, March 1 at 6pm for verge slip repair works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0087 Pharis Riad, A0044 Drones Road, C0081 Fivey Road, C0084 Coolkeeran Road.

B0014, Ballyemon Road, WATERFOOT: Road closure from Glenariff Road to Skerry East Road.

Road closure required from now until Friday, February 28 at 6pm for NIE cable laying.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0043 Glenariff Road, B0014 Ballyeamon Road, U5109 Kilmore Road, A5002 Coast Road.

C0521, Pollys Brae Road, LIMAVADY: Road closure from Bovevagh Road to Gortnahey Road.

Road closure required from now until February 28 at 6pm for construction of new masonry parapets.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U2246 Bovevagh Road, B0192 Drumrane Road, C0521 Pollys Brae Road, U2248 Gortnahey Road.

C0102, Bregagh Road, ARMOY: Road closure from junction with Gracehill Road to junction with Ballykenver Road.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Friday, February 28 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Gracehill Road, C0081 Fivey Road, B0147 Main Street, B0147

Ballinlea Road, U4067 Balykenvar Road, C0102 Bregagh Road.

U4535, Springhill Manor, CLOUGHMILLS: Road closure from 75m west of junction with Drumadooon Road to 100m west of junction with Drumadooon Road.

Road closure required from Wednesday, February 26 from 9.30am-4.30pm for laying duct.﻿ Alternative route via U4535 Springhill Manor.

U3300, Agherton Road, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from Coleraine Road to Agherton Lane.

Road closure required from Monday, February 24 at 8am until Friday, March 21 at 6pm for DFI resurfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 Coleraine Road, A3002 Burnside roundabout, U3536 Mill Road, B0185 Station Road roundabout, B0185 Station Road, B0185 Cromore Road, U3300 Agherton Road.

U3557, Lisanduff Park, PORTBALLINTRAE: Road closure from junction with Coastguard Road to 150m northeast of junction with Coastguard Road.

Road closure required from Monday, February 24 from 9am until Wednesday, Februry 26 at 5pm for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3557 Coastguard Road.