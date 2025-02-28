Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

A0029, Drumcroon Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from 150M North Junction of Killeague Road and Drumcoon Road to 450M North Junction of Killeague Road and Drumcoon Road.

Roadworks to be aware of around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Lane closure required on Wednesday, March 5 from 9.30am-4.30pm to replace D pole.﻿

A2002, Clooney Road, BALLYKELLY: Lane closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Lane closure required from January 6 until March 3 for completion of DFI Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

U2225, Nedd Road, BALLYKELLY: Road closure from Tirmacoy Road to Carnamuff Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Thursday, March 6 for fibre installation for No.20 Nedd Road.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: U2224 Tirmacoy Road, C0519 Carnamuff Road.

U5088, Murlough Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Torr Road to end of Murlough Road.

Road closure required from Friday, February 28 at 6am until Friday, March 7 at 8am for filming works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0082 Torr Road.

A5002, Cushendall Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Glenshesk Road to 100m northwest of Glenshesk Road.

Lane closure required from 8am Monday, March 3 until 6pm on Wednesday, March 6 for repairs to masonry pillar.﻿

A0044, Castle Street, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure 50m each direction of Glentaisie Drive to 50m Each direction of Glentaisie Drive.

Lane closure required until Friday, March 7 at 4.3pm or NI Water sewer repairs.﻿

C0084, Coolkeeran Road, LOUGHGUILE: Road closure from Pharis Road to Fivey Road.

Road closure required until Saturday, March 1 at 6pm for verge slip repair works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0087 Pharis Riad, A0044 Drones Road, C0081 Fivey Road, C0084 Coolkeeran Road.

U3300, Agherton Road, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from Coleraine Road to Agherton Lane.

Road closure required from Monday, February 24 at 8am until Friday, March 21 at 6pm for DFI resurfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 Coleraine Road, A3002 Burnside roundabout, U3536 Mill Road, B0185 Station Road roundabout, B0185 Station Road, B0185 Cromore Road, U3300 Agherton Road.

A5002, Coast Road, CUSHENDALL: Lane closure from Kilnadore Road (southern end) to 800m south of Gortaclee Road.

Lane closure required until March 7 at 4.30pm for repairs to three sections of masonry parapets.﻿

U3576, Whiterocks Road, PORTRUSH: Road closure from Dunluce Road to End of White Rocks Road.

Road closure required from Thursday, March 6 from 6am until Friday, March 7 at 12 for filming works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: A3002 Dunluce Road.

A3002, Dunluce Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from White Rocks Road to Magheracross car park.

Lane closure required on Thursday, March 6 from 12-11pm for filming on White Rocks Beach.﻿

U3369, Killyvally Road, GARVAGH: Road closure Cullyrammer Road to Movenis Hill.

Road closure required until 5pm on Friday, March 14 for replacement parapets.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: U3369 Killyvally Road, U3368 Cullrammer Road, C0544 Carrowreagh Road, U3369 Movenis Hill.

C0099, Carnbore Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Cozies Road junction to Haw Road junction.

Road closure required until Friday, May 2 for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.