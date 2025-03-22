Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

B0062, Ballybogey Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Portrush Road roundabout to Coleraine Road.

Road closure required from Monday, March 24 at 8am until Friday, March 28 at 6pm for resurfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, B0062 Charles Street, B0066 Market Street, B0066 Knock Road, A0026 Frosses Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road.

Roadworks to be aware of around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

C0099, Carnbore Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Cozies Road junction to Haw Road junction.

Road closure required until Friday, May 2 for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.

A2002, Aghanloo Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from 500m north of Downland Road to 1200m north of Downland Road.

Lane Closure required until Friday, March 28 at 6pm for VRS upgrade works.﻿

A5002, Ramoan Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Church Road to Leyland Road.

Lane closure required until Friday, April 4 at 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from lands at 13 Quay Road to lands at 39 Quay Road.

Road closure required until Friday, March 28 at 6pm for installation of new drainage offsetting infrastructure (laying new pipework and installing manholes) relocation of existing road gullies widening of exit.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: Diversion 1: U5505 Rathlin Road, U5505 Strandview Road, B0015 North Street. Diversion 2: U5505 Rathlin Road, B0015 North Street.

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

C0537, Castleroe Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 425m north of junction with Camus Lane to 1.1km north of junction with Camus Lane.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, March 24 for UG cabling works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0538 Coolyvenny Road, A0054 Curragh Road, C0537 Castleroe Road.

A0026, Lodge Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from 50m northwest of junction with Lodge Park to 150m northwest of junction with Lodge Park.

Lane closure required from 9am-5pm on Sunday, March 23 for NIE tree cutting.﻿

U3303, Glenmanus Road, PORTRUSH: Road closure from Glenmanus Road to Loguestown Road.

Road closure required until April 1 at 6pm for junction improvement works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Coleraine Road, U3303 Glenmanus Road, U3300 Islandtasserty Road.

A3002, Bushmills Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Crocknamack Road to 800m west of Ballybogey Road.

Lane closure required from Thursday, March 27 at 9am until Friday, April 11 at 5pm for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A3002, Crocknamack Road, PORTRUSH: Road closure from Crocknamack Road to 900m west of Ballybogey Road.

Road closure required from Monday, March 24 at 8am until Wednesday, March 26 at 6pm for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 Bushmills Road, A3002 Crocknamack Road, A0029 Coleraine

Road, A3002 Metropole roundabout, A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Ring Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, A3002 Dunluce Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

B0014, Ballyemon Road, CUSHENDALL: Road closure from Coast Road junction to Glenariffe Road junction.

Road closure required from Wednesday, March 26 from 9am-5pm for NIE overhead line works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0014 Ballyemon Road, A5002 Coast Road, A0043 Glenariffe Road.

U3366, Ballyagan Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from Carrowreagh Road to Movenis Road.

Road closure required until Friday, April 4 at 6pm for investigation works to parapets and repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0544 Carrowreagh Road, U3366 Movenis Road.