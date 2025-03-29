Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Lane closure from Kirk Road to Kirk Road + 200m Nothbound.

Lane closure required on Sunday, March 30 from 8am until 12 noon for street light repairs.﻿

U4133, Enagh Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Ballybrakes Road to Bann Road.

Roadworks to be aware of around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Road closure required from 8am until 6pm on April 3 for tree cutting.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0066 Bann Road, B0062 Bann Road, U4131 Ballybrakes Road.

C0099, Carnbore Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Cozies Road junction to Haw Road junction.

Road closure required until Friday, May 2 for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.

U3517, Bridge Street, COLERAINE: Road closure from The Diamond to Circular Road.

Road closure required from 7am until 11.30am on Sunday, March 30 to facilitate a crane lift to move equipment into place on the roof of The Diamond Centre, Coleraine.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3517 The Diamond.

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Atlantic Road to Portrush Road roundabout.

Lane closure required from 8am – 12 noon on Sunday, March 30 for street light repairs.﻿

U3303, Glenmanus Road, PORTRUSH: Road closure from Glenmanus Road to Loguestown Road.

Road closure required until April 1 at 6pm for junction improvement works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Coleraine Road, U3303 Glenmanus Road, U3300 Islandtasserty Road.

A3002, Bushmills Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Crocknamack Road to 800m west of Ballybogey Road.

Lane closure required from Thursday, March 27 at 9am until Friday, April 11 at 5pm for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

U3366, Ballyagan Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from Carrowreagh Road to Movenis Road.

Road closure required until Friday, April 4 at 6pm for investigation works to parapets and repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0544 Carrowreagh Road, U3366 Movenis Road.

A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from Burnside Road to Burnside +200m northbound.

Lane closure required from 8am – 12 noon on Sunday, March 30 for street light repairs.﻿

C0102, Bregagh Road, ARMOY: Road closure from Gracehill Road junction to Ballykenver Road junction.

Road closure required from 9am until 5pm on Tuesday, April 1 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Gracehill Road, C0081 Fivey Road, B0147 Main Street, B0147 Ballinlea Road, U4067 Balykenvar Road, C0102 Bregagh Road.

A5002, Ramoan Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Church Road to Leyland Road.

Lane closure required until Friday, April 4 until 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from lands at 13 Quay Road to Lands to 39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, March 31 at 8am until Sunday, April 13 at 6pm for relocation of existing road gullies, widening of existing roadway to accommodate new right turning lane and adjusting walkways and kerb lines relocations.﻿

U2225, Nedd Road, BALLYKELLY: Road closure from 500m northwest of Nedd Road and Loughermore Road Junction to 1km northwest of Nedd Road and Loughermore Road Junction.

Road closure required on Tuesday, April 1 from 8am until 6pm for NI replace D pole.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U2225 Nedd Road, C0519 Carnamuff Road, U2226 Loughermore Road.

U2224, Plantation Road, BALYKELLY: Road closure from Riverside Cottages to Tirmacoy Road.

Road closure required from now until Thursday, April 10 at 6pm for VRS upgrade works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: U2224 Plantation Road, U2224 Tirmacoy Road, U2411 Loughermore Road, A2002 Main Street.

A3002, Dunluce Road, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from Ballaghmore Road junction to No.38 Dunluce Road.

Lane closure required from Monday, March 31 at 8am until Wednesday, April 2 at 6pm for resurfacing works after recent NI Water installation works.﻿