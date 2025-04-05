Causeway Coast and Glens area: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
From , Lisconnan Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Knock Road junction to Benvardin Road junction.
Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Monday, April 7 for NIE tree cutting.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U4061 Lisconnan Road, B0066 Knock Road, B0066 Castlecatt Road, B0067 Benvardin Road.
A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Lane closure from Glenlough Road to Ballymena Road.
Lane closure required from Thursday, April 10 at 9.30am until Friday, April 11 at 4.30pm to replace Openreach pole after third party damage.
A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: One way closure from A26 Kilraughts Road roundabout to A26 Drones Road roundabout.
One way closure required for carriageway HRA patching from Saturday, April 5 at 7am until Sunday, April 6 at 5pm.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0016 Kilraughts Road, A0044 Drone Road.
A0044, Drones Road, BALLYMONEY: Lane closure from Pharis Road and Drones Road junction to Pharis Road and Drones Road junction.
Lane closure required from 8am -6pm on Wednesday, April 9 to replace D pole.
C0099, Carnbore Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Cozies Road junction to Haw Road junction.
Road closure required until Friday, May 2 for works on behalf of NI Water.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.
A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.
Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project. Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.
U3517, New Row, COLERAINE: Road closure from New Market Street to Stable Lane.
Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Sunday, April 6for storm sewer connection.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3517 Dunmore Street, U3517 New Row, A0026 Bannfield Road, U3517 Upper Abbey Street, U3517 Abbey Street.
A0029, Coleraine Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Portrush Road to Eglinton Street.
Lane closure required from Monday, April 7 at 9.30am until Saturday, May 3 at 4.30pm for NW200 build.
U3303, Loguestown Road, PORTRUSH: Road closure from Glenmanus Road to Loguestown Road.
Road closure required from now until Friday, April 11 at 6pm for junction improvement.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3303 Loguestown Road, U3303 Glenmanus Road.
A3002, Bushmills Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Crocknamack Road to 800m west of Ballybogey Road.
Lane closure required from Thursday, March 27 at 9am until Friday, April 11 at 5pm for carriageway resurfacing.
A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.
Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.
A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from lands at 13 Quay Road to Lands to 39 Quay Road.
Lane closure required from Monday, March 31 at 8am until Sunday, April 13 at 6pm for relocation of existing road gullies, widening of existing roadway to accommodate new right turning lane and adjusting walkways and kerb lines relocations.
U2224, Plantation Road, BALLYKELLY: Road closure from Riverside Cottages to Tirmacoy Road.
Road closure required from now until Thursday, April 10 at 6pm for VRS upgrade works.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: U2224 Plantation Road, U2224 Tirmacoy Road, U2411 Loughermore Road, A2002 Main Street.
U2209, Foreglen Road, DUNGIVEN: Road closure from B192 Foreglen Road to B192 Foreglen Road - Junction with Colombia Park.
Road closure required from Monday, April 7 at 8am until Friday, April 18 at 6pm for surfacing works.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route viaA0006 Foreglen Road.
U4119, Galdanagh Road, DUNLOY: Road closure from junction with Garryduff Road to junction with Tullaghans Road.
Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Thursday, April 10 for NIE overhead line work.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0016 Garryduff Road, B0016 Main Street, C0089 Tullaghans Road, U4119 Galdanagh Road.
U3417, Ballymenagh Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from junction with Lisachrin Road to junction with Kurin Road.
Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Wednesday, April 9 for NIE overhead line work.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3417 Ballymenagh Road, U3417 Lisnachrin Road, C0545 Grove Road, C0545 Kurin Road.
U3369, Movenis Hill, GARVAGH: Road Cclosure from junction with Killyvally Road to junction with Carrowreagh Road.
Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Monday, April 7 for NIE overhead line work.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3369 Movenis Hill, U3369 Killyvally Road; C0544 Station Road, C0544 Carrowreagh Road.
A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from Burnside Road to Burnside Road + 200m Northbound.
Lane closure required from 6am – 12 noon on Sunday, April 6 for street light repairs.
A3002, Harbour Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from Harbour Road to Glenmanus Road.
Lane Closure required from 8am on Monday, April 7 to Saturday, May 3 at 6pm for NW200 build.
