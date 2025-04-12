Causeway Coast and Glens area: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
A0026, Newbridge Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Warnocks Lane to Hall Road.
Lane closure required from now until Friday, April 25 for short duration stop-go for deliveries to site.
Loguestown Industrial Estate, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Loguestown Industrial Estate Substation to Loguestown Green Junction.
Lane closure required from 8am until 6pm on Monday, April 14 for NIE parking generator.
A3002, Portstewart Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Cranagh View Road to a point 50m West of Cranagh View Road.
Lane closure required until Friday, April 18 at 4.30pm for sewer connection.
A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Portrush roundabout to Cromore Road.
Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project. Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.
A0029, Coleraine Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Portrush Road to Eglinton Street.
Lane closure required from Monday, April 7 at 9.30am until Saturday, May 3 at 4.30pm for NW200 build.
A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.
Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.
A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from lands at 13 Quay Road to Lands to 39 Quay Road.
Lane closure required from Monday, March 31 at 8am until Sunday, April 13 at 6pm for relocation of existing road gullies, widening of existing roadway to accommodate new right turning lane and adjusting walkways and kerb lines relocations.
U2209, Foreglen Road, DUNGIVEN: Road closure from B192 Foreglen Road to B192 Foreglen Road - junction with Colombia Park.
Road closure required until Friday, April 18 at 6pm for surfacing works.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0006 Foreglen Road.
A3002, Harbour Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from Harbour Road to Glenmanus Road.
Lane closure required until Saturday, May 3 at 6pm for NW200 build.
A0029, Carhill Road, GARVAGH: Lane closure from Ballylame Road to No.110 Carhill Road.
Lane closure required from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 16 for Fibrus works.
U4155, Drumack Road, RASHARKIN: Road closure from Aghill Road Junction to Craigs Road Junction.
Road CLosure required from 9am-5pm on Tuesday, April 15 for NIE overhead line works.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U4155 Drumack Road, U2017 Aghill Road, U2016 Carclinty Road, C0058 Duneoin Road, B0062 Craigs Road.
C0099, Carnbore Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Cozies Road junction to Haw Road junction.
Road closure required until Friday, May 2 for works on behalf of NI Water.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.
