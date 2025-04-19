Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

B15, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road Cclosure from Glenbank Road to Greenan Road.

Road closure required from 7am-6pm on Monday, April 29 for emergency failure of carriageway.﻿

Road works continue in parts of Causeway Coast and Glens in the week ahead - National World

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Glenshesk Road - A44 Hillside/Magheramore Road/Moyarget Road/Coleraine Road/Quay Road/A2 Mary Street and vice versa.

U5040, Craigalapan Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from junction with Whitepark Road to 850m south of junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Thursday, April 24 for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion/Traffic control to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A5002 Whitepark Road, A5002 Ballinlea Road, B0147 Ballinlea Road,

U5041 Lagavara Road.

A0044, Coleraine Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Leyland Road to Knocklayde View.

Lane Closure required from 8am-6pm on Wednesday, April 23 for frame and cover.﻿

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

A0026, Newbridge Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Warnocks Lane to Hall Road.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, April 25 for short duration stop-go for deliveries to site.﻿

A0029, Drumcroon Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from 150m South of junction with Moneybrannon Road to 100m North of junction with Moneybrannon Road.

Lane Closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Thursday, April 24 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A3002, Harbour Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from Harbour Road to Glenmanus Road.

Lane closure required until Saturday, May 3 at 6pm for NW200 build.﻿

C0099, Carnbore Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Cozies Road junction to Haw Road junction.

Road closure required until Friday, May 2 for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.

C0102, Bregagh Road, ARMOY: Road closure from Gracehill Road junction to Ballykenver Road junction.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Wedneday, April 23 for NIE overhead line works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Gracehill Road, C0081 Fivey Road, B0147 Main Street, B0147 Ballinlea Road, U4067 Ballykenvar Road, C0102 Bregagh Road.

U5107, Middlepark Road, CUSHENDALL: Road closure from Coast Road junction to Ballyemon Road Junction.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Thursday, April 24 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5107 Middlepark Road, U5107 Kilnadore Road, A5002 Coast Road, B0014 Ballyemon Road.

A5002, Whitepark Road, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from junction with Portbradden Road to 300m East of junction with Portbradden Road.

Lane Closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, April 23 for overhead powerline works.﻿

U5114, Portbraddan Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from junction with Whitepark Road to junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, April 23 for overhead powerline works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A5002 Whitepark Road.

A0029, Coleraine Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Portrush Road to Eglinton Street.

Lane closure required until May 3 for NW200 build.﻿