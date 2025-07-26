Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from 200m on all approaches to Lodge Road roundabout to 150m west of Lodge Road.

Lane closure required from 8pm on Monday, July 28 until 1am on Tuesday, July 29 for repairs to traffic signal.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only.

A5002, Ramoan Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from The Paddocks to Novally Road.

Lane closure required from 8am on Monday, July 28 until 4pm on Friday, August 1 for sewer connection.﻿

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until Tuesday, September 30 at 11.59pm for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required from now until Thursday, July 31 at 6pm for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.﻿

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, August 29 at 4.30pm for completion of Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

A3002, Bushmills Road, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from Crocknamack Road to Sunnyvale Road.

Lane closure from 9am until 5pm on Monday, July 28 required for bridge removal.﻿ Work being carried out by the R&A Championships Limited.