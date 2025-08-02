Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until Tuesday, September 30 at 11.59pm for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, August 29 at 4.30pm for completion of Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

U4083, Carrowcrin Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Fivey Road to Drones Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Thursday, August 7 for Openreach civils for new fibre connection.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0081 Fivey Road, C0081 Bregagh Road, U4066 Bregagh Road, A0044 Drones Road.

B0062, Coleraine Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Portrush Road junction to Market Street junction.

Road closure required from 9.30am on Monday, August 4 until 4.30pm on Friday, August 15 for resurfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0066 Market Street, B0066 Knock Road, A0026 Frosses Road, B0062

Ballybogey Road, B0062 Portrush Road.

C0521, Pollys Brae Road, DUNGIVEN: Road closure from junction with Gortnahey Road to junction with Bovevagh Road.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Wednesday, August 6 until for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U2248 Gortnahey Road, B0192 Drumrane Road, U2246 Bovevagh Road, C0521 Pollys Brae Road.

A0029, Dunhill Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Castleroe Road to Farrenlester Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Monday, August 4 until 4.30 on Friday, August 15 for high friction surfacing.﻿

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, August 4 until 8am on Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

A3002, Portstewart Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from junction with Portrush Road to junction with The Boulevard.

Road closure required from 6am-3pm on Sunday, August 3 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0029 Millburn Road, A0029 Portrush Road, U3519 The Boulevard.

A0029, Portrush Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from 50m north of junction with Portstewart Road to 50m south of junction with Portstewart Road.

Lane closure required from 6am-3pm on Sunday, August 3 for NIE overhead line work.﻿