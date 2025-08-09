Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

A5002, Ramoan Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from 50m from roundabout to 50m from roundabout.

Lane closure required from Thursday, August 14 at 9.30am until Saturday, August 16 at 4.30pm for frame and cover works.﻿

A5002, Whitepark Road, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from 50m past junction of Causeway Road to 50m past junction of Causeway Road.

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, August 13 for Openreach civils required for new fibre installation.﻿

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until Tuesday, September 30 at 11.59pm for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, August 29 at 4.30pm for completion of Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

A0029, Dunhill Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Castleroe Road to Farrenlester Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Monday, August 4 until 4.30 on Friday, August 15 for high friction surfacing.﻿

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, August 4 until 8am on Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

A3002, Portstewart Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Boulevard junction meeting Portstewart Road to Boulevard junction meeting Portstewart Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Monday, August 11 until 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 13 for critical valve maintenance on Boulevard junction meeting Portstewart Road.﻿

U3417, Lisnachrin Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from junction with Grove Road to junction with Carhill Road.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Thursday, August 14 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0545 Grove Road, A0029 Carhill Road, U3417 Lisnachrin Road.

B0062, Coleraine Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Portrush Road junction to Market Street junction.

Road closure required from now until Friday, August 15 at 4.30pm for resurfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0066 Market Street, B0066 Knock Road, A0026 Frosses Road, B0062

Balybogey Road, B0062 Portrush Road.

A3002, Dunluce Street, PORTRUSH: Lane closure from junction with B62 Ballybogey Road to 300m Northeast of junction with B62 Ballybogey Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Thursday, August 12 for NIE overhead line work.﻿