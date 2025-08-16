Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: One way closure from West Park to Coleraine Road.

One way closure required from 9.30am on Monday, August 18 until 4.30pm on Friday, August 22 for telecoms works.﻿ Working hours on Friday are from 9:30am-3pm.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: A3002 Strand Road, A3002 Strand Road roundabout, A3002 Burnside Road, A3002 Coleraine Road.

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until Tuesday, September 30 at 11.59pm for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, August 29 at 4.30pm for completion of Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

U2222, Coolagh Road, GREYSTEEL: Road closure from Lime Road junction to Clooney Road junction.

Road closure required from 8am on Thursday, August 28 until 5pm on Friday, August 29 for new water main.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative Route Via: U2222 Coolagh Road, A2002 Clooney Road, C0518 Dunlade Road, U2222 Lime Road.

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, August 4 until 8am on Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

A0026, Newbridge Road, COLERAINE: One way closure from Wattstown roundabout to Seacon Road.

One way closure required from 10pm on Monday, August 18 until 6am on Thursday, August 21 for DFI Roads Maintenance Scheme.﻿

Closure to operate: Overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via A0026 Frosses Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0067 Balyrashane Road, A0029 Ring Road, A0026 Newbridge Road.

C0086, Lough Road, LOUGHGUILE: Road closure from Ballyveely Road junction to Corkey Road junction.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Monday, August 18 for NIE overhead line works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0086 Lough Road, U4081 Ballyveely Road C0087 Pharis Road, C0084 Coolkeeran Road, C0084 Corkey Road.

U4105, Navery Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Kilraughts Road to 50m north of junction with Kilraughts Road.

Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Thursday, August 21 to replace pole.

U5516, Huey Crescent, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from junction with Castlecat Road to junction with Huey Crescent.

Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Wednesday, August 20 for NIE generator parking.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0066 Castlecat Road, U5516 Huey Crescent.

A5002, Whitepark Road, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from Isle Road to a point 60m east of Isle Road.

Lane Closure required from 8am on Monday, August 18 until 4pm on Thursday, April 24 to install new meter and strainer.﻿

B0145, Priestland Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from A2 Dunluce Road to Ballyclogh Road.

Road closure required from now until Saturday, August 23 at 6pm for carriageway resurfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A5002 Dunluce Road, B0066 Main Street, B0066 Castlecatt Road, B0067 Benvardin Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Priestland Road.