Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: One way closure from Coleraine Road to West Park.

One way closure required from Wednesday, September 3 at 9.30am until Friday, September 5 at 3pm for civils works on new VMO2 system.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 The Diamond, A3002 Coleraine Road, A3002 Burnside Roundabout, A3002 Burnside Road, A3002 Strand Road roundabout, A3002 Strand Road.

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A3002, Castlerock Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from junction with Castle Lane to 100m northwest of junction with Castle Lane.

Lane closure required from 8am-6pm on Sunday, August 31 for NIE generator parking.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, DOWNHILL: Lane closure from Benone Avenue to Bishops Road.

Lane closure required from 8am on Monday, September 1 until 5pm on Monday, October 6 for culvert works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A2002, Seacoast Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from 100m past junction of Drumcrum Road to 100m past junction of Drumcrum Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, September 2 for Openreach new connection for customer.﻿

A0037, Broad Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from Greystone Road to Ringsend Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, September 1 for fibre installation to customers house, 15 Dowland Road.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from Monday, September 1 at 9.30am until Friday, October 3 at 4.30pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

A0054, The Diamond, KILREA: Road closure from Coleraine Street to Moneygran Road.

Road closure required from now until Sunday, September 7 at 6am for resurfacing works.﻿ Closure to operate overnight only.

Alternative route via:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion 1: A0054 Coleraine Street, A0054 Agivery Road, B0188 Mullaghinch Road, B0207 Mullaghinch Road, B0188 Ballygawley Road, C0543 Moneycarrie Road, A0029 Coleraine Road, A0029 Main Street, B0064 Bridge Street, B0064 Edenbane Road, B0064 Kilrea Road, B0064 Garvagh Road, B0064 Maghera Street.

Diversion 2: A0054 Moneygran Road, A0054 Kilrea Road, A0042 Clady Road, A0042 Main Street, B0096 Townhill Road, U4146 Portna Road, B0064 Bann Road, B0064 Bridge Street.

U5114, Portbraddan Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from junction with Whitepark Road to junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, September 1 for overhead powerline works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5114 Portbraddan Road.

A5002, Whitepark Road, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from junction with Portbradden Road to 150m east of junction with Portbraddan Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, September 1 for overhead powerline works.﻿

A5002, Ballinlea Road, BALLINTOY: Lane closure from 500m South of junction with Whitepark Road to 700m south of junction with Whitepark Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, September 2 for overhead powerline works.﻿

A0026, Frosses Road, CLOUGHMILLS: Lane closure from Drones Road roundabout to Drumadoon Road.

Lane closure required from midnight on Monday, September 1 until 11.59pm on Friday, September 5 for milling and carriageway resurfacing.﻿

Lane closure will alternate between lane 1 and lane 2 as work progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A0026, Frosses Road, CLOUGHMILLS: Lane closure from Killagan Road to Drones Road roundabout.

Lane closure required from midnight on Monday, September 1 until 11.59pm on Friday, September 5 for milling and carriageway resurfacing.﻿

Lane closure will alternate between lane 1 and lane 2 as work progresses.

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closure required from now until 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 30 for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.