Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Lane closure from Drones Road roundabout to 400m North West Drones Road roundabout.

Lane closure required from Monday September 8 at 9.30am until Friday, September 12 at 4pm for footway and verge works.﻿

A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Lane closure from Kilraughts Road to Knock Road.

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

Lane closure required from 9pm on Monday, September 8 until 6am on Friday, September 12 for BT Openreach cable works.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only.

A00371, Catherine Street, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from jnction with Linenhall Street to junction with Market Street.

Lane closure required from Monday, September 8 at 9am until Friday, September 19 at 5pm for NI Water - repair of foul misconnection.﻿

U4120, Station Road, DUNLOY: Road closure from Carrowdoon Road to A26 Frosses Road.

Road closure required from Monday, September 8 at 8am until Friday, September 19 at 6pm for drainage works close to NIR Level Crossing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0016 Bellaghy Road, B0093 Killagan Road, A0026 Frosses Road.

U3517, Kingsgate Street, COLERAINE: Road closure from Long Commons to Society Street.

Road closure required from 7pm on Tuesday, September 9 until 11.30pm on Wednesday, September 10 for full-service water connection (Road Crossing).﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0091 Long Commons, U3517 Beresford Road, A0026 Bannfield Road, U3517 Upper Abbey Street, U3517 Dunmore Street, U3517 New Row.

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 30 for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

A5002, Ann Street, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No 58 Ann Street to Rathlin Road roudnabout.

Lane closure required from 8am on Monday, September 8 until 6pm on Friday, September 19 for new storm sewer for Ballycastle High School.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route: Traffic heading south on Rathlin Road towards Ann Street will be diverted via Strandview Road, North Street and Quay Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, October 3 at 4.30pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

U3368, Cullyrammer Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from junction with Edenbane Road to junction with Carrowreagh Road.

Road closure required from Monday, September 8 from 9am-5pm until for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0064 Edenbane Road, B0064 Garvagh Road, B0064 Maghera Street,

A0054 The Diamond, A0054 Coleraine Street, A0054 Agivey Road, C0544 Carrowreagh Road, U3368 Cullyrammer Road.

A2002, Seacoast Road, DOWNHILL: Lane closure from Benone Avenue to Bishops Road.

Lane closure required from now until Monday, October 6 at 5pm for culvert works.﻿