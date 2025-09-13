Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: One way closure from Coleraine Road to West Park.

One way closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, September 17 until 3pm on Friday, September 19.

One way closure required for VMO2 build and rigging.﻿

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

Alternative route via A3002 The Diamond, A3002 Coleraine Road, A3002 Burnside Roundabout, A3002 Burnside Road, A3002 Strand Road Roundabout, A3002 Strand Road.

A2002, Aghanloo Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from 175m north of outside number 129 to 325m north of outside number 129.

Lane closure required from 8am-6pm on Wednesday, September 17 to replace pole.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, LIMAVADY: Road closure from Curragh Road to Drumcrun Road.

Road closure required from 9am on Monday, September 15 until Friday, September 19 at 4.30pm for carriageway HRA resurfacing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via:

A2002 Seacoast Road, A2002 Aghanloo Road, B0201 Windyhill Road.

B0201 Wheatsheaf Road, A3002 Quilly Road, A3003 Mussenden Road.

A00371, Catherine Street, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from junction with Linenhall Street to junction with Market Street.

Lane closure required until Friday, September 19 at 5pm for NI Water - repair of foul misconnection.﻿

U4120, Station Road, DUNLOY: Road closure from Carrowdoon Road to A26 Frosses Road.

Road closure required until Friday, September 19 at 6pm for drainage works close to NIR Level Crossing.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0016 Bellaghy Road, B0093 Killagan Road, A0026 Frosses Road.

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 30 for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

A5002, Straid Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from 100m east of junction with Novally Road to 225m east of junction with Novally Road.

Lane closure required from 8am-6pm on Thursday, September 18 for Openreach cabling works.﻿

A5002, Ann Street, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No 58 Ann Street to Rathlin Road roundabout.

Lane closure required until 6pm on Friday, September 19 for new storm sewer for Ballycastle High School.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route: Traffic heading south on Rathlin Road towards Ann Street will be diverted via Strandview Road, North Street and Quay Road.

A0044, Magheramore Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Capecastle Road to Islandarragh Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, September 15 for fibre installation to customers house, No.33 Magheramore Road.﻿

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, October 3 at 4.30pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, DOWNHILL: Lane closure from Benone Avenue to Bishops Road.

Lane closure required from now until Monday, October 6 at 5pm for culvert works.﻿