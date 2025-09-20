Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from West Park to Coleraine Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-3pm on Wednesday, September 24 until for telecoms works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 The Diamond, A3002 Coleraine Road, A3002 Burnside roundabout, A3002 Burnside Road, A3002 Strand Road roundabout, A3002 Strand Road.

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from West Park to Coleraine Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Thursday, Septemebr 25 until 3pm on Friday, September 26 for telecoms works.﻿

A0044, Drones Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Kilraughts Road to Pharis Road.

Road closure required from Monday, September 22 at 8pm until Thursday, September 25 at 5pm for installation of culvert through Drones Road.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0016 Kilraughts Road, A0026 Frosses Road, A0044 Drones Road.

U3526, Burn Road, COLERAINE: Roadclosure from Burn Road to Ballysally Road.

Road closure required from 7.30am on Monday, September 22 until 5pm on Friday, September 26 for laying 46m of Pipework at 43 Burn Road and Loughanhill Road, Coleraine with associated connections and manholes.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Portrush Road, A0029 Millburn Road, A3002 Millburn Road, U3526 Artillery Road, B0017 Busnmills Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road, U3526 Ballysally Road.

Diversion 2: A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Ring Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road, U3526 Ballysally Road, U3526 Danes Hill Road, U3526 Burn Road.

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

B0201, Greenhall Highway, COLERAINE: One way closure from Carthall roundabout to Osborne Park

One way closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, September 24 until 3pm on Friday, September 26 for tree cutting work - Northbound lane heading from Osborne Park to Carthall roundabout.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0201 Greenhall Highway, A0029 Dunhill Road, U3508 Laurel Hill Road, A0029 Strand Road, A3002 Waterside Street, A3002 Castlerock Road, B0201 Wheatsheaf Road.

B0201, Greenhall Highway, COLERAINE: One way closure from Carthall Roundabout to Osborne Park.

One way closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, September 24 until 4.30pm on Friday, September 26 for tree cutting work for DFI - North bound lane heading to Carthall roundabout.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0201 Greenhall Highway, A0029 Dunhill Road, U3508 Laurel Hill Road, A0029 Strand Road, A3002 Waterside Street, A3002 Castlerock Road, B0201 Wheatsheaf Road.

A0026, Frosses Road, CLOUGHMILLS: Lane closure from Drones Road to Ballymena Road.

Lane closure required from 9pm on Monday, September 22 until 6am on Wednesday, September 24 for DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only.

Alternative Route Via: A0026 Frosses Road, A0044 Drones Road, B0016 Kilraughts Road.

U5505, Rathlin Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Ann Street Roundabout to No.44 Rathlin Road.

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, September 22 until 6pm on Friday, November 7 for new storm sewer for Ballycastle High School.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5505 Rathlin Road, U5505 Strandview Road, B0015 North Street, A5002 Quay Road.

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 30 for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, October 3 at 4.30pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, DOWNHILL: Lane closure from Benone Avenue to Bishops Road.

Lane closure required from now until Monday, October 6 at 5pm for culvert works.﻿

C0080, Layde Road, CUSHENDALL: Road closure from junction with Shore Street to junction with Glenville Road.

Road closure required from 9am on Monday, September 22 until 5pm on Friday, September 26 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0080 Shore Street, U5103 High Street, A5002 Mill Street, A5002 Chapel Road, A5002 Tromra Road, B0092 Knocknacarry Road, C0080 Layde Road.