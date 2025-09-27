Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

B0064, Bann Road, KILREA: Road closure from 500m west of Doneysheil Road to 750m qest of Doneysheil Road.

Road closure required from now until Sunday, November 16 as a precaution due to the possibility of sudden structural failure of wing wall on approach to bridge.﻿

Alternative route via:

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

Diversion 1: B0064 Bann Road, B0070 Ballymaconnelly Road, B0062 Finvoy Road, B0066 Bann Road, A0054 Glenkeen Road, A0054 Agivey Road, A0054 Coleraine Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

Diversion 2: B0064 Bann Road, B0096 Townhill Road, U4146 Portna Road, A0042 Main Street, A0042 Clady Road, A0054 Kilrea Road, A0054 Moneygran Road, A0054 Church Street roundabout, A0054 Church Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

A6 Foreglen Road, DUNGIVEN: One way closure (West bound, new section) from Baranailt Road turn off to Glenshane roundabout Dungiven.

One way closure required from 9pm on Sunday, September 28 until 6am on Monday, September 29 for DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Closure to operate: overnight only. Alternative route via Baranailt Road, Foreglen Road, Main Street, Chapel Road.

A0006, Foreglen Road, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Ballyhanedin Road to Muldonagh Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, October 1 for DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Lodge Road roundabout to roughly 300m off Lodge Road roundabout on Ring Road side.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, September 29 for duct works to be carried out on hard shoulder.﻿

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

U5505, Rathlin Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Ann Street roundabout to No.44 Rathlin Road.

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, September 22 until 6pm on Friday, November 7 for new storm sewer for Ballycastle High School.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5505 Rathlin Road, U5505 Strandview Road, B0015 North Street, A5002 Quay Road.

B0015, Glenshesk Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Greenan Road to Glenbank Road.

Road closure required from now until Tuesday, September 30 at 11.59pm for carriageway and verge repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0015 Glenshesk Road, A5002 Mary Street, A5002 Quay Road, A5002 Ann Street, A0044 Castle Street, A0044 Coleraine Road, A0044 Moyarget Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, A0044 Hillside Road, C0084 Glenshesk Road.

A0044, Moyarget Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Whitepark Road to a point 100m east of Whitepark Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-1pm on Monday, September 29 for work by NI Water.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Lane closure from Greysteel to Ballykelly.

Lane closure required from now until Friday, October 3 at 4.30pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, DOWNHILL: Lane closure from Benone Avenue to Bishops Road.

Lane closure required from now until Monday, October 6 at 5pm for culvert works.﻿

A0043, Glenariffe Road, CUSHENDALL: Lane closure from No.105 to 600m east along Glenariffe Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, September 30 to replace BT pole.﻿

A5002, Coast Road, CUSHENDALL: Lane closure from 100m west of junction with Kilnadore Road to 100m east of junction with Kilnadore Road.

Lane closure required from 9.309am on Tuesday, September 30 until 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 1 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U5107, Kilnadore Road, CUSHENDALL: Road closure from junction with Coast Road to junction with Gortaclee Road.

Road closure required from 9am on Tuesday, September 30 until 5pm on Wednesday, October 1 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Closure to operate daily. Alternative route via A5002 Coast Road, U5107 Gortaclee Road, U5107 Middlepark Road.