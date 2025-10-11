Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

Church Street, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from High Street to Victoria Street.

Road closure required from Monday, October 14 at 6pm until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm for installation of festive light ceiling along entire street.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Main Street, Meeting House Street, Queen Street.

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Causeway Coast and Glens area. CREDIT NI WORLD

U3367, Ballyagan Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from Brone Road to Cullyrammer Road.

Road closure required from now until Friday, November 7 at 5pm for carriageway substructure failure.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3368 Cullyrammer Road, C0544 Carrowreagh Road, U3366 Ballyagan Road, B0064.

Bann Road, KILREA: Road closure from 500m west of Doneysheil Road to 750m qest of Doneysheil Road.

Road closure required from now until Sunday, November 16 as a precaution due to the possibility of sudden structural failure of wing wall on approach to bridge.﻿

Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: B0064 Bann Road, B0070 Ballymaconnelly Road, B0062 Finvoy Road, B0066 Bann Road, A0054 Glenkeen Road, A0054 Agivey Road, A0054 Coleraine Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

Diversion 2: B0064 Bann Road, B0096 Townhill Road, U4146 Portna Road, A0042 Main Street, A0042 Clady Road, A0054 Kilrea Road, A0054 Moneygran Road, A0054 Church Street roundabout, A0054 Church Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

U5505, Rathlin Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Ann Street roundabout to No.44 Rathlin Road.

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, September 22 until 6pm on Friday, November 7 for new storm sewer for Ballycastle High School.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5505 Rathlin Road, U5505 Strandview Road, B0015 North Street, A5002 Quay Road.

C0084, Hillside Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure 250m south of junction with Islandarragh Road to 500m south of junction with Islandarragh Road.

Road closure required from 8am until 6pm on Wednesday, October 15 to replace pole.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0101 Islandarragh Road, A0044 Magheramore Road, C0084 Hillside Road.

A5002, Chapel Road, CUSHENDALL: Lane closure from 150m southwest of junction with Coast Road to 400m southwest of junction with Coast Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, October 15 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U5101, Shore Road, CUSHENDALL: Road closure from junction with Layde Road to 350m northeast of junction with Layde Road.

Road closure required from 9am on Monday 13 October until 5pm on Tuesday 14 October for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0080 Shore Street, C0080 Layde Road.

A0054, Curragh Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Castleroe Road to Camus Lane.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Thursday, October 16 for BT Openreach.﻿

A0054, Glenkeen Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from house number 20 to house number 75.

Lane closure required from Monday, October 13 at 9.30am until Monday, October 20 at 4.30pm for duct works to be carried out.﻿

A0054, Agivey Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from junction of Glenkeen Road to house number 154 Agivey Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Monday, October 13 until 4.30pm on Monday, October 20 for duct works to be carried out.﻿

A3002, Coleraine Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure outside house number 4.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Tuesday, October 14 until 4.30pm on Friday, October 17 for installing new gas connection to customer outside No.4.﻿

A0043, Glenariffe Road, WATERFOOT: Lane closure from outside Number 6 to across road to grass verge.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Thursday October 9 until 4.30pm on Friday, October 17 to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

A3002, Mussenden Road, ARTICLAVE: Lane closure from 100m from Mussenden Road and Sea Road junction to 100m from Mussenden Road and Sea Road Junction.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday October 13 to renew frame and cover.﻿

A0044, Drones Road, ARMOY: Lane closure from Gracehill Road to Main Street.

Lane closure required from now until 4.30pm on Thursday, October 16 to facilitate tree works.﻿

A0006, Glenshane Road, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Coolnasillagh Road to Birren Road.

Lane closure required from Monday October 13 at 9pm until Friday, October 17 at 6am for DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only.