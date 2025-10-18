Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

Church Street, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from High Street to Victoria Street.

Road closure required from now until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm for installation of festive light ceiling along entire street.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Main Street, Meeting House Street, Queen Street.

U3367, Ballyagan Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from Brone Road to Cullyrammer Road.

Road closure required from now until Friday, November 7 at 5pm for carriageway substructure failure.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3368 Cullyrammer Road, C0544 Carrowreagh Road, U3366 Ballyagan Road, B0064.

Bann Road, KILREA: Road closure from 500m west of Doneysheil Road to 750m west of Doneysheil Road.

Road closure required from now until Sunday, November 16 as a precaution due to the possibility of sudden structural failure of wing wall on approach to bridge.﻿

Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: B0064 Bann Road, B0070 Ballymaconnelly Road, B0062 Finvoy Road, B0066 Bann Road, A0054 Glenkeen Road, A0054 Agivey Road, A0054 Coleraine Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

Diversion 2: B0064 Bann Road, B0096 Townhill Road, U4146 Portna Road, A0042 Main Street, A0042 Clady Road, A0054 Kilrea Road, A0054 Moneygran Road, A0054 Church Street roundabout, A0054 Church Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

A0054, Castleroe Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Lower Paddocks to Salmon Leap.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, October 21 to facilitate tree felling on behalf of DAERA.﻿

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

A0054, Glenkeen Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from house number 20 to house number 75.

Lane closure required from now until Monday, October 20 for duct works to be carried out.﻿

A0054, Agivey Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from junction of Glenkeen Road to house number 154 Agivey Road.

Lane closure required from now until 4.30pm on Monday, October 20 for duct works to be carried out.﻿

A5002, Whitepark Road, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from junction with Castlenagree Road to 300m west of junction with Castlenagree Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, October 20 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U5505, Rathlin Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Ann Street roundabout to No.44 Rathlin Road.

Road closure required from now until 6pm on Friday, November 7 for new storm sewer for Ballycastle High School.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5505 Rathlin Road, U5505 Strandview Road, B0015 North Street, A5002 Quay Road.

B0201, Killane Road, LIMAVADY: Road closure from junction with Church Street to junction with Scriggan Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, October 22 until 3pm on Thursday, October 23 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0371 Ballyclose Street, A0371 Church Street, A0371 Rathmore Road, U2510 Scriggan Road, B0201 Killane Road.

A0371, Church Street, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from 50m West of junction with Killane Road to junction with Alexander Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, October 22 until 3pm on Thursday, October 23 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

U3536, York Avenue, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from Central Avenue to York Avenue.

Road closure required from 8am on Monday, October 20 until Thursday, October 30 at 6pm for amendments to existing footpaths to facilitate new entrance to flats being constructed.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3536 Old Coach Road, U3536 Heatherlea Avenue, U3536 York Avenue.