Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this week.

Church Street, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from High Street to Victoria Street.

Road closure required from now until 11.59pm on Sunday, October 26 for installation of festive light ceiling along entire street.﻿

Closure to operate overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via Main Street, Meeting House Street, Queen Street.

Kilraughts Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Gracehill Road to Boyland Road.

Road closure required from Friday, October 24 at 11.30pm until 6am on Sunday, October 26 for NI Railway level crossing maintenance.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0016 Kilraughts Road, A0026 Frosses Road, B0147 Kirk Road, C0081 Fivey Road, B0015 Gracehill Road.

U3536, York Avenue, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from Central Avenue to York Avenue.

Road closure required from 8am on Monday,October 20 until 6pm on Thursday, October 30 for amendments to existing footpaths to facilitate new entrance to flats being constructed.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3536 Old Coach Road, U3536 Heatherlea Avenue, U3536 York Avenue.

A3002, Strand Road, PORTSTEWART: One way closure from Coleraine Road to West Park.

One way closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, October 27 to repair a 5G fault on the new VMO2 system.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 The Diamond, A3002 Coleraine Road, A3002 Burnside roundabout, A3002 Burnside Road, A3002 Strand Road roundabout, A3002 Strand Road.

U3367, Ballyagan Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from Brone Road to Cullyrammer Road.

Road closure required from now until Friday, November 7 at 5pm for carriageway substructure failure.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3368 Cullyrammer Road, C0544 Carrowreagh Road, U3366 Ballyagan Road, B0064.

Bann Road, KILREA: Road closure from 500m west of Doneysheil Road to 750m west of Doneysheil Road.

Road closure required from now until Sunday, November 16 as a precaution due to the possibility of sudden structural failure of wing wall on approach to bridge.﻿

Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: B0064 Bann Road, B0070 Ballymaconnelly Road, B0062 Finvoy Road, B0066 Bann Road, A0054 Glenkeen Road, A0054 Agivey Road, A0054 Coleraine Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

Diversion 2: B0064 Bann Road, B0096 Townhill Road, U4146 Portna Road, A0042 Main Street, A0042 Clady Road, A0054 Kilrea Road, A0054 Moneygran Road, A0054 Church Street roundabout, A0054 Church Street, A0054 The Diamond, B0064 Bridge Street.

B0185, Cromore Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from Portrush Road to Dundooan Road.

Road closure required from 5pm on Wednesday, October 29 until 11pm on Thursday, October 30 to ensure the safety of pedestrians attending Coleraine Halloween event.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: B0185 Cromore Road, A0029 Portrush Road, A3002 Portstewart Road, A3002 Coleraine Road, U3300 Agherton Road.

Diversion 2: A0029 Ring Road, A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Coleraine Road, A3002 Metropole roundabout, A3002 Portstewart Road, A3002 Dhu Varren, A3002 Ballyreagh Road, A3002 Portrush Road, B0185 Station Road, B0185 Station Road roundabout, B0185 Cromore Road.

A0026, Lodge Road, COLERAINE: One way closure from 200m north of junction with Nursery Avenue to 125m northwest of junction with Grange Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Thursday, October 30 until 4.30pm on Friday, October 31 for NIE overhead line work.﻿ Working hours on the Friday are from 9:30am-3pm.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A0026 Nursery Avenue, A0026 Beresford Road, A0026 Terrace Row, C0091 Mountsandel Road, C0091 Rugby Road, A0029 Ring Road.

U3309, Ballyversal Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 200m south of junction with Cloyfin Road to 600m south of junction with Cloyfin Road.

Road closure required from 8am-6pm on Thursday, October 30 to install new duct.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0017 Cloyfin Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, U3309 Rectory Road.

A0026, Union Street, COLERAINE: Road closure from Millburn Road to Brook Street.

Road closure required from 6am until 6pm on Sunday, October 26 to repair blocked duct and repair leak.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: A3002 Millburn Road, A3002 Portrush Road, U3526 Artillery Road, B0017 Bushmills Road, A0026 Railway Road, U3517 Circular Road.

﻿Diversion 2: A3002 COLERAINE BRIDGE, A0029 STRAND ROAD, A0029 RING ROAD, B0067 BALLYCASTLE ROAD, A0026 RAILWAY ROAD

C0093, Creamery Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 68 Creamery Road to 7 Creamery Road (Lakeland Dairies).

Road closure required from now until Monday, November 3 for pipelines for Lakeland Dairies environmental Improvements.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0067 Ballyrashane Road, B0062 Ballybogey Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road.

U3508, Screen Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from junction with Laurel Hill Road to junction with Strand Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, October 29 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3508 Laurel Hill Road, U3508 Kyles Brae, U3508 Shuttle Hill, U3508 Strand Road.

U3519, The Boulevard, COLERAINE: Road closure from junction with A2 Portstewart Road to junction with A29 Portrush Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, October 29 for NIE overhead line work and crane parking.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via:

Diversion 1: A3002 Portstewart Road, A0029 Portrush Road.

Diversion 2: A0029 Portrush Road, A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Ring Road, B0017 Cloyfin Road, B0017 Bushmills Road, U3526 Artillery Road, A3002 Milburn Road, A3002 Portstewart Road.

U3519, Cove Hill Park, COLERAINE: Road closure from 50m west of junction with Cromore Road to 150m southwest of junction with Cromore Road.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Wednesday, October 29 for NIE overhead line work.﻿ Alternative route via: B0185 Cromore Road.

U5505, Rathlin Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from Ann Street roundabout to No.44 Rathlin Road.

Road closure required from now until 6pm on Friday, November 7 for new storm sewer for Ballycastle High School.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5505 Rathlin Road, U5505 Strandview Road, B0015 North Street, A5002 Quay Road.

U2271, Ballyavelin Road, LIMAVADY: Road closure from junction with Ballyquin Road to junction with Drumsurn Road.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Monday, October 27 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U2271 Ballyavelin Road, B0068 Ballyquin Road, U2268 Ballyleagry Road, C0529 Drumsurn Road.