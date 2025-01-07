Caution urged after traffic collision on M22

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jan 2025, 08:24 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 08:31 GMT
Motorists are advised there are reports of a road traffic incident on the M22 at the Junction 1 off-slip on Tuesday (January 7) morning.

Trafficwatch NI says road users should approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the incident is cleared (7.45am).

Meanwhile, police are advising motorists to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”

