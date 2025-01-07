Caution urged after traffic collision on M22
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised there are reports of a road traffic incident on the M22 at the Junction 1 off-slip on Tuesday (January 7) morning.
Trafficwatch NI says road users should approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the incident is cleared (7.45am).
Meanwhile, police are advising motorists to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.