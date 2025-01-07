Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised there are reports of a road traffic incident on the M22 at the Junction 1 off-slip on Tuesday (January 7) morning.

Trafficwatch NI says road users should approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the incident is cleared (7.45am).

Meanwhile, police are advising motorists to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”