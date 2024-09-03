Caution urged by motorists after oil spill on key Omagh route

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 08:57 BST
Motorists are warned there is an oil spill on the A5 Derrry Rd heading towards the Derry Rd Roundabout in Omagh.

Trafficwatch NI is advising drivers to approach with caution and that the Department for Infrastructure has been tasked to clear the spill (8.40am).

