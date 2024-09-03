Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are warned there is an oil spill on the A5 Derrry Rd heading towards the Derry Rd Roundabout in Omagh.

Trafficwatch NI is advising drivers to approach with caution and that the Department for Infrastructure has been tasked to clear the spill (8.40am).