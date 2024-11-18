Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are advised of road incidents on both the M1 and M2 on Monday (November 18) morning.

Traffiwatch NI is reporting a lorry has shed a load of scaffolding on the M2 Foreshore Belfast-bound on the outer lanes 4 and 5 and the bus lane between J2 Greencastle and Fortwilliam with extra care urged if in area – the lorry is parked on Lane 4 (08:00).

Meanwhile, on the M1 Belfast-bound, police are attending a car fire on lane 1 and the hard shoulder of the M1 before the J9 Moira exit with some delays on the approach (07:55).