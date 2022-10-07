Changes to Larne line services during Autumn works

The works are due to take place from Saturday, October 29 until Monday, October 31 inclusively and on Sunday, November 6.

Over the Halloween weekend, much of the works will be focused in the Belfast area which will mean all Larne line and Londonderry line services will operate from Yorkgate Station in Belfast. ]

There will also be works on the cross-border route impacting Enterprise services. All cross-border Enterprise services will be operated using bus substitutions from Lanyon Place, Portadown and Newry train stations.

Passengers are being advised to plan ahead.

To facilitate the works there will be bus substitutions in place with some minor alterations to the timetable over the weekend. A Saturday timetable will also be in place for all train services on Monday, October 31.

On Sunday 6th November, there will be works in the Antrim area which will impact on the Derry~Londonderry Line with bus substitution services operating between Antrim and Great Victoria Street.Passengers are advised to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Commenting ahead of the works, Translink’s Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations said: “These works are vital to protect and modernise our infrastructure to maintain high quality, safe, and attractive rail services for today and for future generations.

“While the vast majority of project works are usually undertaken at night, some circumstances require longer periods of closures. We have carefully timed these works to coincide with the mid-term school holidays, when less passengers are travelling to minimise overall impact.

“To facilitate the Halloween festivities in Londonderry, the line between Belfast and Londonderry will remain open throughout the Halloween weekend with works on this line scheduled for November 6.

“Our engineers are capitalising on the operational arrangements to deliver a number of projects including aligning with engineering works planned by Irish Rail in the south.