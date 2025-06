Rashee Road, Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).

A boy has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Ballyclare.

Responding to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson stated: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare shortly after 4pm on Monday, December 16.

"One young male, who was a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for their injuries.”

There are no further details at this time.