Circuit of Ireland Rally: Road closures in Larne and the Glens

The PSNI has released a list of road closures this weekend for the Circuit of Ireland Rally.

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:46 pm
The Circuit of Ireland International Rally stage at Knockboy, Co. Antrim in 2016. Picture credit © Matt Mackey - Presseye.com

The following roads will be closed on Friday, April 15 from 7am-7pm for the Orra Lodge and Lisles Hill stages:

Pollan Road, Cushendall

Glenaan Road, Cushendall

Altarichard Road, Armoy

Clady Road, Cushendun

Drumcrow Road, Glenarm

Aughaboy Road, Glenarm

Mullaghsandall Road, Larne

Glenview Road, Larne

Starbog Road, Larne

Deerpark Road, Glenarm

Lisles Hill Road, Glenarm

Carnalbanagh Road, Glenarm

Meanwhile, the below roads will be closed on Saturday, April 16 from 7am-7pm for the Glendun and Cairncastle stages:

Pollan Road, Cushendall

Glenaan Road, Cushendall

Altarichard Road, Armoy

Clady Road, Cushendun

Sallagh Road, Larne

Ballycoose Road, Larne

Loughdoo Road, Larne

Feystown Road, Larne

Aughaboy Road, Glenarm

Mullaghsandall Road, Larne

Glenview Road, Larne

Starbog Road, Larne

Deerpark Road, Glenarm

Lisles Hill Road, Glenarm

Carnalbanagh Road, Glenarm

Larne