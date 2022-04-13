The following roads will be closed on Friday, April 15 from 7am-7pm for the Orra Lodge and Lisles Hill stages:
Pollan Road, Cushendall
Glenaan Road, Cushendall
Altarichard Road, Armoy
Clady Road, Cushendun
Drumcrow Road, Glenarm
Aughaboy Road, Glenarm
Mullaghsandall Road, Larne
Glenview Road, Larne
Starbog Road, Larne
Deerpark Road, Glenarm
Lisles Hill Road, Glenarm
Carnalbanagh Road, Glenarm
Meanwhile, the below roads will be closed on Saturday, April 16 from 7am-7pm for the Glendun and Cairncastle stages:
Pollan Road, Cushendall
Glenaan Road, Cushendall
Altarichard Road, Armoy
Clady Road, Cushendun
Sallagh Road, Larne
Ballycoose Road, Larne
Loughdoo Road, Larne
Feystown Road, Larne
Aughaboy Road, Glenarm
Mullaghsandall Road, Larne
Glenview Road, Larne
Starbog Road, Larne
Deerpark Road, Glenarm
Lisles Hill Road, Glenarm
Carnalbanagh Road, Glenarm